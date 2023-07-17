Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and more star spouses who are entrepreneurs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Gauri Khan designs

Gauri Khan is having a very successful business as an interior decorator. She has worked with top Bollywood stars and realty firms.

Gauri Khan is a producer

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is also a film producer. She is a partner of Red Chillies Entertainment

Natasha Dalal is a designer

She is the owner of Natasha Dalal label. It specialises in wedding couture

Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal the wife of Varun Dhawan is a fashion designer. She has her own clothes line

Mana Shetty's investment

Suniel and Mana Shetty have a real estate firm S2 where they sell luxury holiday homes in Lonavala and Khandala

Mana Shetty's R-House

She owns a sprawling interior shop R-House in Worli. It has best of interiors from the world over

Mana Shetty's social work

Mana Shetty is also a social activist. She is known as Lady Ambani of Bollywood.

Suzanne Khan

The former wife of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan is known for her avant-garde interiors

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor has designed jewels for many big labels

Seema Kapoor

Seema Kapoor the wife of Sohail Kapoor is a fashion designer with her own label

Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita was a model in her younger days. She is now a jewellery designer.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is an author and interior designer. She is the owner of an interiors shop in Mumbai.

