Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and more star spouses who are entrepreneurs

Gauri Khan is having a very successful business as an interior decorator. She has worked with top Bollywood stars and realty firms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is also a film producer. She is a partner of Red Chillies EntertainmentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the owner of Natasha Dalal label. It specialises in wedding coutureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Natasha Dalal the wife of Varun Dhawan is a fashion designer. She has her own clothes lineSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel and Mana Shetty have a real estate firm S2 where they sell luxury holiday homes in Lonavala and KhandalaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns a sprawling interior shop R-House in Worli. It has best of interiors from the world overSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mana Shetty is also a social activist. She is known as Lady Ambani of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former wife of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan is known for her avant-garde interiorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor has designed jewels for many big labelsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Seema Kapoor the wife of Sohail Kapoor is a fashion designer with her own labelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita was a model in her younger days. She is now a jewellery designer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna is an author and interior designer. She is the owner of an interiors shop in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
