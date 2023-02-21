Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan goes bold in a netted black maxi dress at the airport

Gauri Khan is the darling wife of Shah Rukh Khan, is known for making hot appearances. Check out her latest photos which will set your screen in fire.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Gauri Khan attracts attention

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri is known to attract limelight when she heads out to the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always makes news

The mother to three is known for her glam doll appearances at Bollywood events, parties and also at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Lately she was seen at Mumbai airport in a black jumpsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri's look of the day

Gauri had teamed up her black attire with a white coloured blazer and looked hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makeup

SRK's wife opted for a dewy makeup look with black sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri's hairstyle

She opted to tie her hair in a simple bun and had a stern look on her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravishing

It looks like Gauri loves to wear black as even in Dubai with daughter Suhana she had worn in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

The diva loves to wear black and post snaps in the same which are all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Gauri

She is known to be a top interior designer and has designed many celebrity homes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Producer

Her recent work in the past was Darlings which she had produced. The film had Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Sunny Leone Movies To Watch on OTT but when no one's looking

 

 Find Out More