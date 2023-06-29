Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and more stars box office failures that found success on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was highly appreciated on Netflix than theaters.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha was a super flop in theaters but performed better on Netflix.

Soham Shah’s Tumbbad couldn’t attract audience in theaters however it gained success on Amazon Prime Video.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz 2 was a hit on Zee 5.

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar was loved on Amazon Prime Video.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund tasted success on Zee 5.

Ajay Devgan’s Runway 34 performed poorly at the box office but was a hit on Amazon Prime Video.

Taapse Pannu’s Thappad failed at the box office but received appreciation on Amazon Prime Video.

John Abraham’s Attack received positive response on Zee 5.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek didn’t light up at the box office but achieved success on Netflix

