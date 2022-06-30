Shahid-Mira's strong PDA game

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never shy from showing off their love for each other...

Shivani Pawaskar

Steal a kiss

The way Mira pulled in Shahid for a kiss, Uff!

Hugs

Are you clingy with your partner?

Holi special

Be crazy together!

Birthdays love

Mira showers love on her handsome husband...

Birthday love 2!

Shahid gave new mommy a birthday party in the hospital...

Diwali love

Shahid-Mira never shied from PDA online...

Trips together

Couples who vacays together, grow stronger...

Valentine month love

When you have such a handsome partner...

Selfies and hugs

Mira and Shahid have shared tons of selfies together...

Kabir and his Preeti!

Shahid in the bearded look with his real-life Preeti...

PDA Aces

Ain't Shahid and Mira acing at the PDA game?

Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput PDA pics

