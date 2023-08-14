Shahid Kapoor-Anees Bazmee and more: Actor-director duos who had creative differences

A look at actors and directors who allegedly had creative differences impacting films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Shahid Kapoor-Anees Bazmee

Reportedly, the actor has walked out of director's film due to creative dispute.

Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Their movie Inshallah got shelved allegedly due to creative differences.

Akshay Kumar

The actor credited creative differences with makers over not signing Hera Pheri 3.

Kangana Ranaut-Krish

The actor-director duo reportedly had creative differences over Manikarnika.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Mohit Suri

Allegedly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri had creative differences over Ek Villain 2.

Salman Khan-Anil Sharma

They had creative differences over Veer.

Salman Khan-Kabir Khan

Rumours had it that they had creative differences while shooting Tubelight.

Khans-Abhinav Kashyap

Dabangg Abhinav Kashyap accused the Khan family of sabotaging his career.

Aamir Khan-Amol Gupte

Allegedly they had creative differences while shooting Taare Zameen Par and the actor took over direction.

Kartik Aaryan

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan exited Kirik Party remake owing to creative differences.

