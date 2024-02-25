Shahid Kapoor birthday: The Top 10 highest rated movies to celebrate the actor
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Ishq Vishk on Prime Video with 6.1 ratings is about a college guy who plans to woo a beautiful girl, but falls in love with his childhood friend.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with 7.1 ratings is about Aryan who does not find a perfect life partner.
Chup Chup Ke with 6.9 ratings on Netflix is about a young man who attempts suicide.
Kabir Singh on Netflix with 7 ratings is about Kabir's intense relationship with his girlfriend.
Jersey with 7.3 ratings is about a cricketer who quits cricket and decides to revive his career.
Vivah with 6.6 ratings is about Poonam and Prem's love story and how faith test them.
Haider on Netflix is about a man who returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance. With 8 ratings.
Jab We Met on Prime Video with 7.9 ratings is about a depressed wealthy businessman who finds a care free woman.
Udta Punjab on ZEE5 with 7.7 ratings is a story that revolves around drug abuse in Punjab.
Kaminey on Netflix with 7.4 rating is about two estranged twin brothers and their troubled lives.
