Shahid Kapoor early career and educational qualifications
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most famous names in the Bollywood industry.
He is one of the few self-made actors who had no connections in the industry but still managed to rise up to the very top.
Let’s take a look at his educational qualifications.
The actor started his schooling at Gyan Bharti School of Delhi and continued it in Mumbai from the Rajhans School.
He attended college and completed his bachelor’s from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
He then attended the Shiamak Davar’s dance class and entered the industry as a background dancer.
Taking part in drama and other cultural activities, he was known for his dancing ability but to add to that he also started honing his acting skills.
His debut as a background dancer came in the movie Taxi, meanwhile, his main debut came with the Bollywood movie Ishq.
Fast forward years in the industry, he is still one of the best dancers but not only that he has also won a lot of awards for his acting.
