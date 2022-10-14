Bollywood actors are huge fans of riding bikes and have huge collections of sports bikes. Here is a list of B-town actors who love bike rides.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt is madly in love with his bike collection. His favorite hobby is riding bikes in his free time.Source: Bollywood
Ishaan Khatter is a bike lover who loves taking bike trips with his friends and family.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan is a proud owner of luxurious bikes and loves to ride them.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor often showcases his love for bikes and love taking trips with his brother Ishaan.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham is a rider and has a vast collection of sports bikes.Source: Bollywood
Kunal Kemmu loves to ride his bike and often takes out time for solo rides.Source: Bollywood
