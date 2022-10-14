Actors who love bikes

Bollywood actors are huge fans of riding bikes and have huge collections of sports bikes. Here is a list of B-town actors who love bike rides.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is madly in love with his bike collection. His favorite hobby is riding bikes in his free time.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is a bike lover who loves taking bike trips with his friends and family.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a proud owner of luxurious bikes and loves to ride them.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor often showcases his love for bikes and love taking trips with his brother Ishaan.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a rider and has a vast collection of sports bikes.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu loves to ride his bike and often takes out time for solo rides.

