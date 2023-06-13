Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more: Top 10 stars who are bike lovers

These stars bike collection is pretty cool. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Dino Morea is often seen riding his bike when in the city of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has more than a dozen bikes in his garage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor is a full-on bike enthusiast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan is known to keep a good interest in motorcycles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Chaturvedi is an ardent bike lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar is passionate about motorcycles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu is a part of many bikers club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar lives up to his image of bike collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has a sexy collection of bikes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidyut Jammwal's love for bikes is evident through his social media handle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham has great bikes which he keeps in the garage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These Bollywood stars know to rule the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
