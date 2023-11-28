Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and more Bollywood celebs who found love outside the industry
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Shahid Kapoor had an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput.
Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot to his college-time love Gauri Khan.
Varun Dhawan married his school sweetheart Natasha Dalal.
Sonam Kapoor married to businessman Anand Ahuja.
Anushka Sharma married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
John Abraham found love beyond the film industry in Priya Runchal.
Shilpa Shetty married a London-based businessman Raj Kundra.
Madhuri Dixit exchanged vows with Dr. Sriram Nene.
Imran Khan married his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik.
Juhi Chawla married to businessman Jay Mehta.
