Top 10 stars who had an arranged marriage
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Shahid Kapoor broke the heart of many girls when he did an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015.
Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda has married Ayushman who is a Patna based businessman. The pair became parents lately.
Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010. Reportedly they were family friends.
Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, and left everyone shocked.
Rakesh Roshan got married to J Om Prakash’s daughter Pinkie back in 1970. It was an arranged marriage.
Nikitin Dheer, the Bell Bottom star married Kratika Sengar. Reportedly Nikitin's dad's choice was Kratika whom he saw during an audition.
Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay on February 9, 2017, in an arranged marriage. His dad had insisted he meets Rukmini.
Karan Patel was introduced to Ankita Bhargava by Ali Goni. He later fell in love and married her.
Sir star Dhanush married Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya in an arranged marriage setup.
Jay Soni, Genda Phool star got married to a girl selected by his parents.
