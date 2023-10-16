Shahid Kapoor takes an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar? 'Main moonch chipkake acting nahi karta...'

Shahid Kapoor's recent video over doing multiple films in a year has grabbed attention.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Shahid Kapoor - The versatile star

From Haider to Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor has proved that he is among the most versatile stars of Bollywood.

The successful journey

Shahid Kapoor has earned immense love, fame and success in his Bollywood journey.

Why not multiple films?

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked why doesn't he do multiple films in a year.

A method actor?

To this, Shahid Kapoor said that he doesn't do films by using artificial moustache or fake beard. He said that he doesn't understand that kind of acting.

One film at a time

Shahid asserted that he likes to do one film at a time.

An indirect dig at Akshay Kumar?

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are of belief that he took an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar.

The multiple films stars

The video is being linked to Akshay because he is one star in Bollywood who is known for churning out multiple films in a year.

The moustache fiasco

Post the release of Samrat Prithviraj, there were whispers that the makers weren't happy with Akshay doing multiple projects while shooting the historical drama.

Wouldn't grow moustache?

A source then told National Herald, 'The film required a dedicated concentration. He wouldn’t even grow a real moustache, as he was doing other project simultaneously.'

Again and again?

Post the release of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay was trolled on social media for having the same look and moustache in the film.

The connection

Thus, netizens seem to be connecting Shahid's video to Akshay Kumar even though Shahid Kapoor did not take any names.

Upcoming projects

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for a thriller named Koi Shaq. He also has a film with Anees Bazmee.

