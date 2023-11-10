Shahid Kapoor to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 highest paid actors of OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for her role in The Family Man 2.
Shahid Kapoor He made his OTT debut with Farzi and charged Rs. 30 crores.
Radhika Apte charged Rs. 4 crore for her role in Sacred Games.
Salman Khan reportedly took Rs. 12.5 crores for Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Ajay Devgn was seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and reportedly he took Rs. 125 crores as a fee.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged Rs. 10 crore for Sacred Games 2.
Saif Ali Khan was seen in Sacred Games and charged Rs. 15 crores for the same.
Vijay Sethupathi made his debut in Farzi and took Rs. 7 crores for his role.
Pankaj Tripathi charged Rs. 12 crore for Sacred Games and Rs. 10 crores for Mirzapur 2.
Manoj Bajpayee charged Rs. 10 crore for his role as a RAW agent in The Family Man.
