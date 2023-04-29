Top 10 celebs who had an arranged marriage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Madhuri Dixit accepted the marriage proposal of Dr. Shriram Nene.

Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva in an arranged setup.

Rakesh Roshan had an arranged marriage with J Om Prakash’s daughter Pinkie.

After love failures in the industry, Shahid got married to 14 years younger Mira Rajput.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay tied the knot in an arranged wedding.

Yash Chopra had married Pamela Chopra in an arranged marriage.

After love marriage to Geeta Bali, Shammi Kapoor went arrange marriage way with Neila Devi

Raj Kapoor of Bollywood’s Kapoor Khandaan had an arranged marriage with Krishna Kapoor.

Dhanush had an arranged marriage with Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.

