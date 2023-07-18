Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Priyanka Chopra's linkups that shocked the industry and fans
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Priyanka Chopra allegedly dated Aseem Merchant during her initial modeling days.
Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja were rumoured to be a couple for almost 5 years.
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were also linked together.
Rumours had it that Priyanka and Akshay Kumar also were a thing.
Priyanka Chopra's name was also linked to Shah Rukh Khan.
After the rumours, Priyanka denied dating Tom Hiddleston on Andy Cohen's talk show.
Priyanka Chopra found the love of her life in Nick Jonas.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018.
They are now parents to sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra is currently at the peak of her career.
