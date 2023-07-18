Shahid Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Priyanka Chopra's linkups that shocked the industry and fans

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Priyanka Chopra allegedly dated Aseem Merchant during her initial modeling days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja were rumoured to be a couple for almost 5 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were also linked together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumours had it that Priyanka and Akshay Kumar also were a thing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's name was also linked to Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After the rumours, Priyanka denied dating Tom Hiddleston on Andy Cohen's talk show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra found the love of her life in Nick Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They are now parents to sweet munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra is currently at the peak of her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia love story and why they had a failed marriage

 

 Find Out More