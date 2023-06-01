Shahid Kapoor Top 10 disastrous flops; check complete list

Shahid Kapoor too has his share of flops and hits. Let's take a look at his flop movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Shahid Kapoor flop movies

Shahid Kapoor had a poor phase in his career when he delivered more flops than hits.

Kismat Konnection

Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan starrer grossed Rs 22.77 crore.

Chance Pe Dance

Chance Pe Dance with Genelia D’souza was a disastrous flop.

Rangoon

This film with Kangana Ranaut could attract the audience and grossed only 20.68 crore.

Jersey

His latest Jersey unexpectedly failed at the box office. It barely earned Rs 19.68 crore.

Fool n Final

Fool n Final was a failure earning only Rs 17.82 crore.

Milenge Milenge

Milenge Milenge with Kareena Kapoor Khan made a business of only 11 crore.

Fida

After gaining fame from Ishq Vishk, Shahid couldn’t maintain it in Fida which earned Rs 9.71 crore.

Shikhar

Shahid Kapoor’s film Shikhar hardly earned Rs 6.62 crore.

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi

The family entertainer was not a hit in theaters. The film collected Rs 5.84 crore.

Dil Maange More

The third film of Shahid Kapoor failed miserably at the box office.

