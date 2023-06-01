Shahid Kapoor Top 10 disastrous flops; check complete list

Shahid Kapoor too has his share of flops and hits. Let's take a look at his flop movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Shahid Kapoor had a poor phase in his career when he delivered more flops than hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan starrer grossed Rs 22.77 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chance Pe Dance with Genelia D’souza was a disastrous flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film with Kangana Ranaut could attract the audience and grossed only 20.68 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His latest Jersey unexpectedly failed at the box office. It barely earned Rs 19.68 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fool n Final was a failure earning only Rs 17.82 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milenge Milenge with Kareena Kapoor Khan made a business of only 11 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After gaining fame from Ishq Vishk, Shahid couldn’t maintain it in Fida which earned Rs 9.71 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor’s film Shikhar hardly earned Rs 6.62 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The family entertainer was not a hit in theaters. The film collected Rs 5.84 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third film of Shahid Kapoor failed miserably at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
