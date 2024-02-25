Shahid Kapoor unknown facts that every fan MUST KNOW
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Shahid Kapoor appeared in music videos before his Bollywood debut.
Shahid Kapoor has trained under choreographer Shiamak Davar before entering Bollywood.
Shahid initially turned down the lead role in Ishq Vishk but later accepted and also won a filmfare awards.
He comes from a film family, with his father Pankaj Kapur and step mother Supriya Pathak both being in the industry.
Shahid supports various charitable causes, including education for underprivileged children and environmental conservation.
He undergoes physical transformations for roles, such as shaving his head for Haider.
He once hosted the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, showcasing his hosting skills.
Shahid and Mira Rajput, married in 2015, they also have two children together.
He advocates for animal welfare and often shares photos of his pets on social media.
Shahid Kapoor is fluent in 3 languages, Hindi, English and Punjabi.
Thanks For Reading!
