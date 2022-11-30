Mira Rajput is a fashionista 

Mira Rajput is an influencer and her style statements are steal-worthy for sure. Let's check out some of the chicest statements from her wardrobe. 

Shivani Pawaskar

A maxi dress

When visiting a very sunny or warm place, a maxi dress like Mira is perfect. 

A co-ord style 

Go monochrome on occasionally. Here's Mira in a one-shouldered crop top and trousers.

Sequin lehenga 

A perfect mini choli lehenga for a wedding look inspiration. 

A backless outfit 

Mira Rajput is quite bold with her looks. 

A floral dress

A ruched dress in a floral print is perfect for a brunch outing. 

Another co-ord set 

Like the black one, here's a likewise in white one. She looks so hot, no? 

Gorgeousness 

A polka-dotted balloon-sleeved top with a sequin skirt is perfect for a formal party. 

Chill mode 

When you've plenty of time to chill wear a sunny hat, a loose shirt and shorts that'll help you beat the heat. 

Go strapless

A maxi dress for a walk through the fields. 

Thanks For Reading!

