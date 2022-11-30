Mira Rajput is an influencer and her style statements are steal-worthy for sure. Let's check out some of the chicest statements from her wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
When visiting a very sunny or warm place, a maxi dress like Mira is perfect.Source: Bollywood
Go monochrome on occasionally. Here's Mira in a one-shouldered crop top and trousers.Source: Bollywood
A perfect mini choli lehenga for a wedding look inspiration.Source: Bollywood
Mira Rajput is quite bold with her looks.Source: Bollywood
A ruched dress in a floral print is perfect for a brunch outing.Source: Bollywood
Like the black one, here's a likewise in white one. She looks so hot, no?Source: Bollywood
A polka-dotted balloon-sleeved top with a sequin skirt is perfect for a formal party.Source: Bollywood
When you've plenty of time to chill wear a sunny hat, a loose shirt and shorts that'll help you beat the heat.Source: Bollywood
A maxi dress for a walk through the fields.Source: Bollywood
