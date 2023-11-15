Shahid Kapoor's Dingko Singh to Salman Khan's Inshallah: Top 10 Bollywood films that were announced but got shelved

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Shahid Kapoor's film based on Indian boxer Dingko Singh has now been shelved.

Director Rajakrishna Menon said that it is time to 'move on' from the project.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's movie Inshallah helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali got shelved.

Reportedly, it was because of the creative differences between SLB and Salman that the film got shelved.

Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht also got shelved after being announced. The cast and plot was revealed too.

Dostana 2 was on cards. But first Kartik Aaryan's ouster made headlines and eventually, the film was put on backburner.

The Immortal Ashwatthama was announced with Vicky Kaushal. Then several reports suggested that he is being replaced. Now, there are no updates on the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Paani was announced but got shelved. It affected him badly as he waited for long for the project to take off.

Karan Johar's another movie that got shelved was Shuddhi. Hrithik Roshan was said to be the lead.

Gulab Jamun starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn't take off.

Munna Bhai Chale Amerika starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi was announced but never made.

Amitabh Bachchan's movie Talisman also got shelved. A teaser was also released but the film did not happen.

