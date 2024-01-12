Shahid Kapoor's Top 10 dance songs that are unmatchable

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Shahid Kapoor is back with a banger dance number, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan.

Udta Punjab's title track is one of the best trippy songs.

Make your evenings 'shaandaar' by dancing to Shaam Shaandaar.

Sing and dance all around the place while Gulabo plays in the background.

One of the oldies, Dhating Nach will bring out the hidden dancer in you.

Every party has to have the song Gandi Baat!

Dhan te nan is a fun number to groove to with your party animal friends.

Ae Paapi is not just a song, but a feeling which only Shahid can bring to life.

Mauja he Mauja was, is and will always be among Shahid's top dance songs.

