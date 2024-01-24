Shaitaan and more: Ajay Devgn to cook up a storm at box office with 5 new movie releases in 2024 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Ajay Devgn is all set to conquer hearts at the box office in 2024. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He was last seen in Bholaa which came out in 2023. He not only acted in it but also turned director and producer for the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before that Ajay Devgn won hearts with by reprising his role of Vijay in Drishyam 2. The second movie from the hit franchise was loved by one and all. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And now, Ajay is all set for a dhamakedaar 2024. He has 5 releases in 2024 if reports are anything to go by. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn has Shaitaan which is coming out on 8th March 2024. It is a horror movie by Vikas Bahl.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie also stars R Madhavan and Jyothika. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He has Maidaan which is a biographical sports drama on coach Syed Abdul Rahim. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Set in the 1950s and 1960s, apart from Ajay, the film also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and others. It is scheduled for Eid 2024 release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Then Ajay has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty, which is the third part of the franchisee. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will reprise their roles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff has joined the cast. Singham Again will come out on 15th August 2024. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn also has one more film as per IDMb. It is reportedly tentatively called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. It is said that it is a love story from 2002 to 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, Ajay has Raid 2. The filming has commenced and it is scheduled to release on 15th November 2024.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan, these Bollywood movies averted a box office clash on Eid

 

 Find Out More