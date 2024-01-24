Shaitaan and more: Ajay Devgn to cook up a storm at box office with 5 new movie releases in 2024
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Ajay Devgn is all set to conquer hearts at the box office in 2024.
He was last seen in Bholaa which came out in 2023. He not only acted in it but also turned director and producer for the movie.
Before that Ajay Devgn won hearts with by reprising his role of Vijay in Drishyam 2. The second movie from the hit franchise was loved by one and all.
And now, Ajay is all set for a dhamakedaar 2024. He has 5 releases in 2024 if reports are anything to go by.
Ajay Devgn has Shaitaan which is coming out on 8th March 2024. It is a horror movie by Vikas Bahl.
The movie also stars R Madhavan and Jyothika.
He has Maidaan which is a biographical sports drama on coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Set in the 1950s and 1960s, apart from Ajay, the film also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and others. It is scheduled for Eid 2024 release.
Then Ajay has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty, which is the third part of the franchisee.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will reprise their roles.
Tiger Shroff has joined the cast. Singham Again will come out on 15th August 2024.
Ajay Devgn also has one more film as per IDMb. It is reportedly tentatively called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.
The movie also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. It is said that it is a love story from 2002 to 2023.
Lastly, Ajay has Raid 2. The filming has commenced and it is scheduled to release on 15th November 2024.
