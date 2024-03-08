Shaitaan: Here's how much Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika charged for their roles

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the upcoming horror thriller which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala in main roles.

The storyline of Shaitaan is about a middle-aged couple whose live changes when a mysterious man enters their house and hypnotises their teenage daughter.

An intense battle will be seen between good and bad.

Let's find out how much Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika were paid for their roles in Shaitaan.

Shaitaan is made on a budget of Rs 60 - 65 crore.

R Madhavan charged Rs 10 crore for playing the main antagonist in the film.

Jyotika reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for her role as per NDTV reports.

While, Janki Bodiwala pocketed Rs 2 - 3 crore.

Ajay Devgn charged Rs 25 crore for his role in Shaitaan as per reports from NDTV and ABPLive.

