Shaitaan on OTT: 10 reasons to stream this horror thriller on Netflix
Nishant
| May 04, 2024
The film boasts a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyothika, known for their impressive performances.
The supernatural horror thriller genre is always captivating, and Shaitaan promises a unique story about black magic and its impact on a family.
The movie is a remake of the acclaimed 2023 Gujarati film Vash, providing a strong foundation for the story.
Shaitaan collected more than 200 crores at the Worldwide Box Office, proving its success on the international and national stage.
Shaitaan delves into the unsettling concept of black magic, which can be a thrilling watch for those who enjoy horror.
The film explores the impact of the supernatural on a family unit, adding an emotional layer to the horror and suspense.
The core conflict between good and evil is inherent in the supernatural horror genre and provides a relatable theme.
Shaitaan offers a fresh take on the supernatural horror genre with its focus on black magic.
The supernatural thriller movie is available to stream on Netflix from May 4th.
