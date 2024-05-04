Shaitaan on OTT: 10 reasons to stream this horror thriller on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2024

The film boasts a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyothika, known for their impressive performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The supernatural horror thriller genre is always captivating, and Shaitaan promises a unique story about black magic and its impact on a family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is a remake of the acclaimed 2023 Gujarati film Vash, providing a strong foundation for the story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan collected more than 200 crores at the Worldwide Box Office, proving its success on the international and national stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan delves into the unsettling concept of black magic, which can be a thrilling watch for those who enjoy horror.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film explores the impact of the supernatural on a family unit, adding an emotional layer to the horror and suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The core conflict between good and evil is inherent in the supernatural horror genre and provides a relatable theme.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan offers a fresh take on the supernatural horror genre with its focus on black magic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The supernatural thriller movie is available to stream on Netflix from May 4th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Nadikar, Top 9 Malayalam comedy movies to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More