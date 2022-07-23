Expensive things owned by Sanjay Dutt

Here's a glance through pretty expensive things owned by Shamshera's villain Sanjay Dutt.

House in Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt lives in a fancy home in Imperial Heights, Mumbai along with his family. It is reportedly Rs 16 crore approximately.

Home in Dubai

Apart from a house in Mumbai, the KGF 2 star also owns a house in Dubai.

Cars

Sanjay Dutt has a great car collection. From a Ferrari to Rolls Royce Ghost and M-class Mercedes, he has many expensive cars in his garage.

Watches

Sanjay Dutt loves watches.He reportedly has a Rolex watch with an 8 diamonds dial worth Rs 33 lakhs.

Bikes

Sanjay Dutt likes bikes too. He has Harley Davidson Fatboy and Ducati Multistrada.

Net Worth

Sanjay Dutt's net worth is said to be $21 Million.

