Shanaya Kapoor and Top 5 Bollywood star kids who will make their debut in 2025

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2024

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will be seen in untitled action thriller.

She will reportedly star with Aaman Devgn.

Ahaan Panday, son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey will make his debut soon.

Ahaan Panday will surely make females go weak in the knees with his charm.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Vrushabha.

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen starring with South superstar Mohanlal.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameenm.

The film will be directed by Kayoze Irani.

He will star with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in Abhishek Kapoor's film.

Aaman Devgn, nephew of Ajay Devgn and Kajol will make his debut in 2025.

