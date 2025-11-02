Shanaya Kapoor’s 7 iconic looks worth remembering

Toshani Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2025

Shanaya Kapoor, the budding actress and style icon, is celebrating her 26th birthday tomorrow, so let's take a look at a few of Shanaya's iconic fashion apparels.

Shanaya Kapoor stole the show with this emerald green corset gown, with which she oozed refinement.

This Black checkered dress made Shanaya exude retro glam and showed how to be rich in quiet luxury.

In this shimmery saree, dazzled in pearl embellishments, Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely elegant.

Shanaya Kapoor really knows how to rock a regal look, and that is being proved by this red lehenga with golden embroidery.

Shanaya Kapoor is proving that she can pull off soft grace just as easily as any bold look with this mint-colored pastel outfit, in which she is shining bright like a diamond.

In this bold bralette embellished with pearls, paired along with a black fur coat, Shanaya Kapoor totally rocked the sultry and seductive look.

In this bold oversized plaid co-ord set, it seems like the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress really knows how to power dress while also serving soft femininity.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is one of India’s most promising upcoming actresses.

She made her debut in acting in the film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, before which she worked in multiple films backstage.

