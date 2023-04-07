Actresses who fell in love with Muslim Cricketers  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Sagarika Ghatge fell in love with Zaheer Khan. They got married in 2017. 

Of all the celebs she has been linked to, the Bollywood Diva Zeenat Aman was also linked to Pakistani Cricketer Imran Khan.

Sharmila Tagore fell in love with Tiger Pataudi, who back then was the youngest Indian cricket team captain. 

Sharmila and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi fell head-over-heels in love and got married.

For the unversed, Sushmita was linked to Waseem Akram once. They did a show together and after the Pakistani Cricketer's wife's death, it was alleged that they had gotten close.

Sushmita Sen slammed the wedding rumours saying that he is a dear friend and she will tell them all if she finds her 'the one'. 

Sangeeta Bijlani fell in love with Mohammad Azharuddin who was married at that time. 

Sangeeta and Azhar married in 1996 only to part ways in 2010. 

Reena Roy fell in love with Pakistani Cricketer Mohsin Khan. They got married but parted ways in the 1990s.

 Isha Sharvani and Zaheer Khan grabbed headlines for their alleged relationship as well. 

