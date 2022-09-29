Shanaya Kapoor’s Desi pictures are just too pretty to miss. Here’s a glimpse of itSource: Bollywood
Shanaya brings her A game to the floorSource: Bollywood
Red and flowers together never looked so goodSource: Bollywood
Shanaya acing the classic white sareeSource: Bollywood
How can someone be so prettySource: Bollywood
Shanaya is a total stunnerSource: Bollywood
Shanaya’s red lehenga is giving festive feels alreadySource: Bollywood
Shanaya’s happy face is all that you need to see todaySource: Bollywood
Minimalistic yet marvellousSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!