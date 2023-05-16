Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday and more celebs who love getting a good tan

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

There are many celebrities who love to go on summer holidays and showcase their tanned skin.

Here, check out top stars who love showing their hot bodies and tanned skin in summer.

Shenaaz Gill is chilling at Phuket on the beach. She looked red hot as she showed her tanned body in a sultry pose.

Ananya Panday is soaking in some sunshine and showcasing her sexy tanned body.

Disha Patani knows to leave her fans stunned in a swimsuit tanned.

Tara Sutaria loves showing off her tan gorgeously and how?

Deepika Padukone loves sunbathing and getting tanned in a bikini.

Katrina Kaif's tan is sexily visible as she takes a dip in the water.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves taking selfies when she is tanned.

Esha Gupta in a beige swimsuit effortlessly shows her tan.

Suhana Khan is chilling in a pool showing off her sexy tan.

Janhvi Kapoor shows her sexy tan in a white swimsuit.

