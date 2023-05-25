Shehnaaz-Nawazuddin, Neha at Jogira Sara Ra Ra screening

Shehnaaz Gill attends Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. More celebs joined the special screening night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
The hero looks dapper in a purple suit, doesn't he?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The leading lady looks so gorgeous in a purple layered dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma twin in purple as they pose for photogs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aisha Sharma accompanied her sister Neha to the screening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was all smiles to support her favourite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz posed for the paparazzi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We wonder what made Shehnaaz and Nawaz laugh out loud like that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever since the actor was featured on her show, their bond has become the talk of the town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Handsome hunk dropped by in casuals, a black tee and trousers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Always the hottest in the room, Nikki turned up the heat in a strapless black dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madalsa turned up in an orangish silk dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Oberoi also join the screening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Looks as stunning as ever even in casuals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was spotted out and about after a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yo, cool and talented singer in the house!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
