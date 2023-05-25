Shehnaaz-Nawazuddin, Neha at Jogira Sara Ra Ra screening

Shehnaaz Gill attends Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. More celebs joined the special screening night.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

The hero looks dapper in a purple suit, doesn't he? 

Neha Sharma 

The leading lady looks so gorgeous in a purple layered dress. 

Jogira Sara Ra Ra couple 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma twin in purple as they pose for photogs. 

Sharma sisters 

Aisha Sharma accompanied her sister Neha to the screening. 

Shehnaaz Gill joins 

The actress was all smiles to support her favourite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

Posers 

Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz posed for the paparazzi. 

What's the joke 

We wonder what made Shehnaaz and Nawaz laugh out loud like that. 

Shehnaaz X Nawazuddin 

Ever since the actor was featured on her show, their bond has become the talk of the town. 

Harshavardhan Rane 

Handsome hunk dropped by in casuals, a black tee and trousers. 

Nikki Tamboli 

Always the hottest in the room, Nikki turned up the heat in a strapless black dress. 

Madalsa Sharma 

Madalsa turned up in an orangish silk dress. 

Desi boys  

Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Oberoi also join the screening. 

Sonal Chauhan 

Looks as stunning as ever even in casuals.

Shweta Basu Prasad 

The actress was spotted out and about after a long time. 

Armaan Malik

Yo, cool and talented singer in the house! 

