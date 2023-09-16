Shehnaaz Gill stuns in her bold avatar in a shimmery gown at TIFF

Shehnaaz Gill was the cynosure of all desis at TIFF 2023 where they had a premiere of Thank You For Coming

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill at TIFF

Shehnaaz Gill is there with the cast of Thank You For Coming at TIFF 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill with fans

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist met fans who had gathered to cheer for her

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill's daring avatar

The young actress wore a shimmery beige gown that showed of her cleavage

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only for Shehnaaz Gill

Her fans organized bhangra and dhol to welcome her to TIFF

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special moments

Shehnaaz Gill spent as much time as she could with fans

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam girls

The ladies of Thank You For Coming resemble the Sex And The City squad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue babe

What do you feel about this navy blue gown?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot diva

Shehnaaz Gill was glamorous at the trailer launch of KKBKKJ too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Global fans

Shehnaaz Gill has large number of fans in the US, UK and Canada

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Going places

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill are proud of her success in showbiz

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hina Khan to Pranali Rathod, Top 10 boldest TV actresses

 

 Find Out More