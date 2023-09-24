Shehnaaz Gill turns desi girl as she seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings; stuns in a pink and red garara

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan. Check out the pics here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Shehnaaz's devotion 

Shehnaaz Gill loves soaking in the festive spirit. 

Shehnaaz gets mobbed 

Shehnaaz Gill has fans everywhere. She was mobbed while going for Lalbaugcha Raja's Darshan.

Shehnaaz and her fan 

Shehnaaz Gill obliged her fan with a selfie while she made her way towards the pandal. 

Shehnaaz's look 

Shehnaaz Gill wore a pink and red gharara for the visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. 

A quite visit 

Shehnaaz was going to pay a quiet visit to Lalbaugcha Raja but she is Paps' favourite. They found her.

Shehnaaz in a candid frame 

The actress looks like she is judging someone, lol. Just another goofy candid. 

A demure Shehnaaz

The actress these days maintains a low profile. 

Shehnaaz's make-up

The actress did not put on any OTT make-up and instead turned up in a simple look. 

Pretty Shehnaaz

There is an inherent sweetness in Shehnaaz's face that melts your heart. 

Shehnaaz seeks blessings 

The actress sought blessings ahead of the release of her next, Thank You For Coming. 

Close-up of Shehnaaz Gill 

Shehnaaz Gill wore no OTT jewellery and came simply to seek blessings.

