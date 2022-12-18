Is as beautiful as her. Take a look at the pictures.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz went all floral and pretty for her manager's wedding.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill's shimmered brightest in Manish Malhotra saree.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill is a true diva in this one.Source: Bollywood
Fans could not stop raving over her transformation.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in her desi roop.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz looks the prettiest in a black sequin saree.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill's adaa is hypnotising.Source: Bollywood
Shehnaaz Gill is definitely desi at heart.Source: Bollywood
Not saree, but Shehnaaz Gill the prettiest in her dulhan avatar.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!