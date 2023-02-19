Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan eats this delicious food during his hunger pang

Kartik Aaryan is a real foodie and this is the food he loves to gorge on which is totally delicious. Check it out now.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Foodie

The actor is a real foodie and loves local food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheese Chilli toast lover

The actor is a big fan of Cheese Chilli toast and had once shared a picture of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza lover

The actor loves to also gorge on pizzas when he is out for a brunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucknowi food lover

The actor is a huge fan also of Lucknowi food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cakes

Kartik loves to gorge on cakes, especially in parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tea

Kartik's day is totally not complete without a cup of tea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loves to cook

The actor is also a chef and knows to make chilli cheese toast at home like a pro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Certifed foodie

It goes without saying that the star in real is a big time foodie and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eats small meals

The actor loves eating junk food but loves portion controls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Certifed foodie

It goes without saying that the star in real is a big time foodie and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra's simple and easy haircare routine

 

 Find Out More