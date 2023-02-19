Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan eats this delicious food during his hunger pang

Kartik Aaryan is a real foodie and this is the food he loves to gorge on which is totally delicious. Check it out now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023
The actor is a real foodie and loves local food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is a big fan of Cheese Chilli toast and had once shared a picture of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves to also gorge on pizzas when he is out for a brunch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is a huge fan also of Lucknowi food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik loves to gorge on cakes, especially in parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik's day is totally not complete without a cup of tea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is also a chef and knows to make chilli cheese toast at home like a pro.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that the star in real is a big time foodie and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves eating junk food but loves portion controls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that the star in real is a big time foodie and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!