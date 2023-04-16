Top 10 movies, series on OTT that fans are watching

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an edge-of-seat thriller. Watch Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer on Netflix

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is streaming on Netflix

Jubliee is a period drama television series streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Radhika Apte headlines spy comedy film Mrs Undercover. Watch it on Zee5

Shahid Kapoor’s black comedy crime thriller about counterfeiting notes is available on Amazon Prime Video

Lost is about a young aspiring crime reporter who is relentless in the search for truth. Available on Zee5

Rana Daggubati’s crime thriller web series is streaming on Netflix

American action thriller The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.

Gaslight is a murder mystery starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Messy. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

Historical drama The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is now available on Netflix.

