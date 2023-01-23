Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan's car collection: From a third hand vehicle to a Lamborghini

Kartik Aaryan has a luxurious collection of cars and bikes. Take a look at his swanky collection which will totally shock you as it is phenomenal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Kartik Aaryan's first car

The actor reportedly had a third-hand car which cost around Rs 65,000. He had to face a lot of struggles to buy the same.

About Kartik's first car

The door of the car would not open. He had taken the car for his red carpet events and he used to drive on his own.

Lamborghini Urus

The actor after years of struggle became the proud owner of Lamborghini Urus.

About Mc Laren GST

The car has a top speed of 326 kmph. He got the car after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Milestone

Kartik's car McLaren GT has 4.0 litre twin-turbo and is one of the top class cars.

Fond of luxurious cars

The actor loves to ride his BMW 5 Series in style and he got this luxurious car to celebrate his milestone. The cost of the car is Rs 85 lakh.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Kartik purchased this car for his mom Mala Tiwari on her birthday. The cost of the car is Rs 39 lakh.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The cost of the motorcycle is around Rs 1.72 lakh and is the favourite bike of the star.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Reportedly the cost of the motorcycle is Rs 1.9 lakh.

Lamborghini Urus Capsule

The actor purchased the car when he tested negative for COVID-19. The cost of the car is Rs 4.5 crore.

