Shershaah to The Kerala Story: Top Bollywood films based on real life incidents that left fans shaken

Shershaah, The Kerala Story, Sanju and more Bollywood films based on real life incidents that left fans stunned and how.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Shershaah to The Kerala Story

Top Bollywood films based on real life incidents that left fans shaken

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shershaah 

Sidharth Malhotra became a star with this film and got a wife in Kiara Advani. He played Capt. Vikram Batra in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone did all the justice by playing Laxmi’s acid attack survivor’s role and touching millions of hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PadMan

Akshay Kumar proudly played the role of a man who made a pad for his wife and created awareness of sanitation in rural areas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is based on true events, and Adah Sharma nailed the role of a South Indian girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MS Dhoni

Sushant Singh Rajput didn't play but lived Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and he was brilliant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju 

Ranbir Kapoor aced Sanjay Dutt's biopic, and many were touched to see this side of Dutt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor as Neerja left many teary-eyed as she shared the story of a brave air hostess who gave her life to save the people on her flight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was a story of Kashmiri Pandits, and it broke all the box office records. Anupam Kher played Puskar Nath in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra played the real life boxer Mary Kom and she did an absolute fab job. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica was the story of a girl who was killed because she resorted to drinking. Vidya Balan played the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farahan Akhtar was a surprise, and he shined as Milkha in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor Top 10 disastrous flops; check complete list

 

 Find Out More