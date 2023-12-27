Shikhar Dhawan misses his son, check out his family photos from happier times
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
A year has passed since Shikhar Dhawan last saw his kid, so he took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.
Off the pitch, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been through a difficult year.
Earlier, after an unhappy marriage, Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways.
Dhawan hasn't had the chance to see his son Zoravar in person since he and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced a year ago.
Dhawan even went so far as to say in a tearful Instagram post that he has been blocked from virtual platforms to communicate with his son.
"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday”, he wrote.
“ Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy.”
“ I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.
