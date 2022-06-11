Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood stars changed their names before entering Bollywood; here's why

Many Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Amitabh Bachchan and others have changed their names. Scroll on to know their OG names and why they changed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2022
Bollywood's Singham was Vishal Devgn. But he changed after being advised by numerologist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Salman Khan advised her to change her name from Aaliya Advani, she changed to Kiara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia was Akshay Kumar's original name. But he changed after getting inspired by Kumar Gaurav’s character, Akshay, in the film Aaj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty was earlier Ashwini Shetty but it was her mother who changed her name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His OG name is Jai Hemant Shroff. But his father called him Tiger out of fondness and hence, he is now Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her name was Katrina Turquotte. But later she adopted her father's surname 'Kaif'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
