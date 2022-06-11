Bollywood's Singham was Vishal Devgn. But he changed after being advised by numerologist.Source: Bollywood
After Salman Khan advised her to change her name from Aaliya Advani, she changed to Kiara.Source: Bollywood
Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia was Akshay Kumar's original name. But he changed after getting inspired by Kumar Gaurav’s character, Akshay, in the film Aaj.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty was earlier Ashwini Shetty but it was her mother who changed her name.Source: Bollywood
His OG name is Jai Hemant Shroff. But his father called him Tiger out of fondness and hence, he is now Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywood
Her name was Katrina Turquotte. But later she adopted her father's surname 'Kaif'.Source: Bollywood
