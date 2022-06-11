Ajay Devgn

Bollywood's Singham was Vishal Devgn. But he changed after being advised by numerologist.

Nikita Thakkar

Amitabh Bachchan

Kiara Advani

After Salman Khan advised her to change her name from Aaliya Advani, she changed to Kiara.

Akshay Kumar

Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia was Akshay Kumar's original name. But he changed after getting inspired by Kumar Gaurav’s character, Akshay, in the film Aaj.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was earlier Ashwini Shetty but it was her mother who changed her name.

Tiger Shroff

His OG name is Jai Hemant Shroff. But his father called him Tiger out of fondness and hence, he is now Tiger Shroff.

Katrina Kaif

Her name was Katrina Turquotte. But later she adopted her father's surname 'Kaif'.

