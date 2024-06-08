Shilpa Shetty Birthday: Top 10 best movies and web series of the actress

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2024

Baazigar, an iconic thriller, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, was her debut film. Shilpa’s performance as the ill-fated Seema won critical acclaim.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari, a popular action-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, where Shilpa plays a significant role as Mona.

Dhadkan, a romantic drama where Shilpa Shetty stars alongside Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, portraying Anjali, torn between love and duty.

Rishtey, Shilpa's role in this family drama alongside Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor showcased her versatility.

Phir Milenge tackled the subject of AIDS, and Shilpa’s sensitive portrayal of a woman diagnosed with the disease was highly appreciated.

Dus, an action-packed film featuring an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, where Shilpa played a significant role.

Life in a... Metro, a critically acclaimed drama about urban life in Mumbai, where Shilpa's performance as a woman struggling with her mundane life was highly praised.

Apne, a family sports drama, Shilpa played the supportive wife of Sunny Deol’s character.

Garv: Pride and Honour, an action film features Salman Khan in the lead, with Shilpa playing a key role.

Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an Amazon Prime series stars Shilpa Shetty in a prominent role alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

