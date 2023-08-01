Shilpa Shetty crawls on the floor after a heavy workout, gets trolled

Shilpa Shetty often gives fitness goals to her fans through her yoga and workout videos. This time she shares a funny video from Gym. Checkout

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Fitness Queen

Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty works a lot to keep herself in shape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspire People

Shilpa Shetty often inspires her fans through her workout and yoga video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bad condition After workout

Shilpa shares a funny video from Gym in which she is struggling to walk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crawling on the floor

She can be seen crawling on the floor as she seems exhausted after doing the workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heavy legs Day

Shilpa did Heavy legs due to which she is not able to walk properly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitness dedication

Fans love her fitness dedication while some also troll her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Troller React

one user says," No need of overacting. You are getting older now"

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans support

While many trolled her, many fans shower love saying," we inspire by you"

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fit at 48

Well, If you know, Shilpa Shetty is 48 years old but still she competes with many young people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Upasana Konidela to Amaal Salmaan: Popular and pretty wives of South Indian Actors

 

 Find Out More