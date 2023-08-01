Shilpa Shetty crawls on the floor after a heavy workout, gets trolled

Shilpa Shetty often gives fitness goals to her fans through her yoga and workout videos. This time she shares a funny video from Gym. CheckoutSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty works a lot to keep herself in shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty often inspires her fans through her workout and yoga video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa shares a funny video from Gym in which she is struggling to walk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She can be seen crawling on the floor as she seems exhausted after doing the workout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa did Heavy legs due to which she is not able to walk properly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans love her fitness dedication while some also troll her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
one user says," No need of overacting. You are getting older now"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While many trolled her, many fans shower love saying," we inspire by you"Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, If you know, Shilpa Shetty is 48 years old but still she competes with many young people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
