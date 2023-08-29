Shilpa Shetty dons the prettiest white saree with a strapless blouse [View Pics]

Trust Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make your heart skip a beat in a saree

Shivani Pawaskar

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Shilpa spotted 

Shilpa was snapped by paparazzi at T'Series' office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Promotions

Shilpa is gearing up for her upcoming new movie Sukhee. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner 

Shilpa has always been a beauty. It's difficult to not stare at. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty saree

The saree is gorgeous really. And Shilpa in a saree is always gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa's look 

Bangles and rings dominate the accessories today. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strapless blouse 

A saree is incomplete without a blouse but there's something called a strapless blouse. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic look 

Ain't she looking gorgeous in a strapless blouse and that saree?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid 

Shilpa is very expressive and her expressions are often cute. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa's comeback 

The actress made a comeback with Nikamma but it was a dud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Personal life  

Due to Raj Kundra's arrest, the family faced tough times too.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moving on

Shilpa maintained a dignified stance on the same. They are now slowly moving on. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga beauty 

The secret to Shilpa's stunning physique is her love for yoga. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

