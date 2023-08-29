Shilpa Shetty dons the prettiest white saree with a strapless blouse [View Pics]

Trust Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make your heart skip a beat in a sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Shilpa was snapped by paparazzi at T'Series' office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa is gearing up for her upcoming new movie Sukhee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa has always been a beauty. It's difficult to not stare at.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The saree is gorgeous really. And Shilpa in a saree is always gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bangles and rings dominate the accessories today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A saree is incomplete without a blouse but there's something called a strapless blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ain't she looking gorgeous in a strapless blouse and that saree?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa is very expressive and her expressions are often cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress made a comeback with Nikamma but it was a dud.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to Raj Kundra's arrest, the family faced tough times too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa maintained a dignified stance on the same. They are now slowly moving on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The secret to Shilpa's stunning physique is her love for yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!