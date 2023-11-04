Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan and other celeb wives who stood strong with their husbands in their tough time
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan were arrested and placed in jail too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri stood strong with SRK during the ordeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli faced tough times during his tenure as a captain. Anushka stood by his side as a strong pillar of strength.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 in an alleged pornography case. Shilpa Shetty stood by his side during the ordeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa maintained a dignified stance throughout the stance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan often face questions and speculations on their relationship and family but they pay no heed to them. Aishwarya being more successful is also discussed widely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Dharmendra married Hema Malini, Prakash Kaur defended him saying anyone could fall in love with the DreamGirl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has faced a lot of flak for his alleged affair while being married to Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle has to remain by his side.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neetu Kapoor had once opened up on Rishi Kapoor's alleged flings. She even caught him flirting multiple times but stood by him like a rock.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was arrested and put in jail in 2013, Manayata Dutt stood by him and his family like a rock.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Singh Grover faced slandering when he married Bipasha Basu. The Bong beauty, however, stood by him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan faced some tough times when the production company tanked. There were also rumours of his affair with Rekha. Jaya Bachchan stood by Big B like a rock.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Allu Arjun-Sneha and more South Indian couples who are very romantic in real life