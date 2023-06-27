Top stars whose homes were robbed
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were robbed of an expensive audio system along with an iPod once. Reportedly lately the thieves also stole hard disks and pen drives related to porn.
According to a report on Mid-day.com, a diamond necklace went missing from Sonam Kapoor's bungalow following which the actress registered a complaint with the Juhu police.
Sonal Chauhan's house in Greater Noida was broken. The burglars made off with cash and jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh.
Sreejita De of Uttaran fame was attacked by some local goons and was robbed. Sreejita.
Urvashi Dholakia, known for her character Komolika from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, was attacked and robbed too.
It so happened that Bhagyashree's in-laws were found unconscious in their flat and their servant was missing with valuables worth Rs 25 lakh reportedly.
Debina Bonnerjee was robbed as she waited for her spot boy to hand her the commodities she required. Debina lost one gold ring, some ATM cards, her driving license and Rs 3000.
A high-end security that functions 24x7 could not save Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Jalsa' from the clutches of a thief.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn had to face the brunt of a robbery at the hands of their own house-help named Gayatri Devendra and Santosh Pandey.
Sushmita Sen was on an exotic vacay in Greece, she was robbed off her belongings at the Athens airport.
