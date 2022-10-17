Shilpa Shetty to Akshay Kumar: Celebs who have luxurious garden areas

From Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebs who are proud owners of luxurious homes in Mumbai and enjoy vast garden spaces.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2022

Bollywood celebs who have stunning gardens

Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebs who have luxurious garden areas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a farmhouse in Panvel with a huge garden space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared a stunning picture of her balcony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a proud owner of a luxurious home in Mumbai that has a beautiful garden space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a sea-facing house in Juhu that has a front garden with a small wooden seating arrangement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a cute little garden area where she enjoys her family time with Saif and her sons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More