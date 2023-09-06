Shilpa Shetty to Tabu: Top 10 actresses whose real names will surprise you

Here are 10 actresses whose real names are different from their screen names.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Her real name is Alia Advani. She adopted this name to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, but she shortened her name for her screen career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fittest actress in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty's real name is Ashwini Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Rekha's real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, but later she shortened it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beautiful actress Mahima Chodhary's real name is Ritu Choudhary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her pretty dimples, her real name is Preetam Singh Zinta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her real name is Katrina Turquotte. She made it unique for her Bollywood career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder actress Mallika Sherawat's real name was Reema Lamba.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You will be shocked to know that Sridevi's real name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A legendary actress known for her timeless beauty. Her real name was Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
