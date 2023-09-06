Shilpa Shetty to Tabu: Top 10 actresses whose real names will surprise you

Here are 10 actresses whose real names are different from their screen names.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Kiara Advani

Her real name is Alia Advani. She adopted this name to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt.

Tabu

Her real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, but she shortened her name for her screen career.

Shilpa Shetty

The fittest actress in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty's real name is Ashwini Shetty.

Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha's real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, but later she shortened it.

Mahima Choudhary

The beautiful actress Mahima Chodhary's real name is Ritu Choudhary.

Preity Zinta

Known for her pretty dimples, her real name is Preetam Singh Zinta.

Katrina Kaif

Her real name is Katrina Turquotte. She made it unique for her Bollywood career.

Mallika Sherawat

Murder actress Mallika Sherawat's real name was Reema Lamba.

Sridevi

You will be shocked to know that Sridevi's real name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Madhubala

A legendary actress known for her timeless beauty. Her real name was Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi.

