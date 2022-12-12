Even at 47, she looks as hot as a 20-year-old actress. Let’s delve into her diet and fitness secrets.Source: Bollywood
Her workout involves weight training, cardio, and strength training.Source: Bollywood
Her breakfast normally includes a few slices of apples, mangoes, and almond milk.Source: Bollywood
According to her, the key to maintaining a lean body is to keep a clean diet.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa believes in a simple yet healthy diet.Source: Bollywood
She has an immense love for yoga, and it makes for a huge chunk of her workout.Source: Bollywood
“Fill your plates with the colours of the rainbow; what pleases the eye, pleases the body,” she says.Source: Bollywood
She loves hot water as it helps with digestion and aids weight loss.Source: Bollywood
She suggests keeping dinner light with a thin vegetable soup.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty loves bingeing on her favourite foods once a week.Source: Bollywood
