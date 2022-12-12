Ageing Backward

Even at 47, she looks as hot as a 20-year-old actress. Let’s delve into her diet and fitness secrets.

Fitness

Her workout involves weight training, cardio, and strength training.

Breakfast

Her breakfast normally includes a few slices of apples, mangoes, and almond milk.

The Lean Body Secret

According to her, the key to maintaining a lean body is to keep a clean diet.

Diet Plan

Shilpa believes in a simple yet healthy diet.

Yoga

She has an immense love for yoga, and it makes for a huge chunk of her workout.

A Colourful Plate

“Fill your plates with the colours of the rainbow; what pleases the eye, pleases the body,” she says.

Her Favourite Beverage

She loves hot water as it helps with digestion and aids weight loss.

Dinner

She suggests keeping dinner light with a thin vegetable soup.

Sunday Binge

Shilpa Shetty loves bingeing on her favourite foods once a week.

