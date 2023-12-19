Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee to Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family: Underrated Bollywood films of 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Releases of superhit masala films this year have gotten great reviews from both critics and fans, and they have performed remarkably well at the box office.
In the movie Three of Us, Shefali Shah portrayed Shailaja. The movie centers on a middle-aged woman who has been identified as having dementia.
The movie did a flawless job of exploring many love stories.
Friday Night Plan is a heartwarming tale of a single mother and her two teenage boys, starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Juhi Chawla.
The trio's subtle performance has demonstrated how this three-person family deftly navigates through life's challenges and manages to lead a happy existence.
Vikrant Massey plays Ratan Singh Gaikwad's estate manager, Kapil, in the 2023 Hindi mystery-thriller Gaslight. Chitrangada Singh and Sara Ali Khan are also in the film.
In this movie, Shilpa Shetty Kundra plays Sukhee, a committed middle-class Punjabi housewife in her 40s who is experiencing an existential crisis.
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar star in the film The Great Indian Family. Vicky is a devout Hindu who struggles with his identity and subsequently learns that he was born into a Muslim family.
