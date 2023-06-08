Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 looks that prove she has stopped ageing

Here's how Shilpa Shetty manages to stay hot and not age at all.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Finest

Shilpa Shetty Kundra proves that age is just a number.

Role model

Shilpa Shetty is the role model for many young people.

Secret

Shilpa Shetty always defies her age and the proof is her social media handles.

Young

Shilpa Shetty looks so effortless in this picture.

Morning ritual

Shilpa Shetty likes to drink a cup of warm water on an empty tummy to look hot.

Juice

Shilpa drinks a lot of juices which remove toxins from her body and boosts her health.

Water

Shilpa drinks a lot of water to be hydrated and for glowy skin.

Sunscreen

Shilpa loves applying sunscreen which also makes her look sexy.

Face pack

Shilpa's DIY remedies for good skin makes her look ultra hot.

Removes makeup

Shilpa glows as she removes makeup before sleeping.

No soap

Shilpa also believes in not using soap on her face.

Yoga

Shilpa also likes to do power yoga to

