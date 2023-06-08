Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 looks that prove she has stopped ageing

Here's how Shilpa Shetty manages to stay hot and not age at all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Shilpa Shetty Kundra proves that age is just a number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty is the role model for many young people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty always defies her age and the proof is her social media handles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty looks so effortless in this picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty likes to drink a cup of warm water on an empty tummy to look hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa drinks a lot of juices which remove toxins from her body and boosts her health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa drinks a lot of water to be hydrated and for glowy skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa loves applying sunscreen which also makes her look sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa's DIY remedies for good skin makes her look ultra hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa glows as she removes makeup before sleeping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa also believes in not using soap on her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa also likes to do power yoga toSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!